First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $147.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

