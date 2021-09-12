Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

FIVE stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $186.28. The company had a trading volume of 850,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $39,695,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.