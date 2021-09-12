FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

