Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 780,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,020. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

