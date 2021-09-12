Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

