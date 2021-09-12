FOAM Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FOAM has a total market cap of $18.73 million and $222,408.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00059263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00159387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043161 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

