Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 6566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

