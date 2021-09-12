Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $306,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 372.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 483,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 402,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

