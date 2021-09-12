Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €61.78 ($72.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.63. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.