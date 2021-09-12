Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
