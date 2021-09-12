Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

