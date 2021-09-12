Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 28,077 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,906 shares of company stock worth $22,354,090 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.