Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.18 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.21 and its 200 day moving average is $356.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

