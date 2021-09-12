Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

