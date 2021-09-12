Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 159,956 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,956 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NSTG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

