FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on October 4th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.22 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

