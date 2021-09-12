Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for UEX (TSE:UEX)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of TSE:UEX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. UEX has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.04 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.
About UEX
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.