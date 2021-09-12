Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for UEX (TSE:UEX)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE:UEX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. UEX has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.04 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About UEX

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

