Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 5.07% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.