GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

