Garlicoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,179.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $4,179.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,807,088 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars.
