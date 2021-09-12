Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of GRMN opened at $172.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

