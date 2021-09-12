General Electric (LON:GEC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at GBX 101.38 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a one year low of GBX 47.44 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 115.12 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.07.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

