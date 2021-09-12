Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $58.83 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

