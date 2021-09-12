GenTrust LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. 112,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,153. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

