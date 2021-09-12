GenTrust LLC Buys 17,250 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.86. 736,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

