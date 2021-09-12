GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.32. 881,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62.

