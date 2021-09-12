GenTrust LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.41. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

