Genus (LON:GNS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on the stock.

GNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 5,560 ($72.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,619.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,247.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

