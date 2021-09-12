Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

