Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

