Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

GILD stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

