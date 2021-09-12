Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

