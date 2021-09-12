Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.