Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments' acquisition of Mineral Tree will give it a wide footprint in the cloud based business to business payment market. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Solid operating cash flows enables strategic investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower than industry average ROE makes the stock unattractive. “

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.38.

GPN opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

