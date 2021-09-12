Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.19 on Wednesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.11 and a 200-day moving average of $234.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

