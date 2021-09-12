GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $47.36 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.