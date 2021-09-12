GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 7.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. 173,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,142,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.