Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.
About Gold Road Resources
