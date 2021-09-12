Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$39.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$25.17 and a 52-week high of C$39.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

