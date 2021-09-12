Gregory L. Waters Acquires 17,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.