Gregory Orenstein Sells 26,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after acquiring an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $159,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

