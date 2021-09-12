Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE GFF opened at $23.24 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

