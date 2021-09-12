GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $43,000 Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPTH shares. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

