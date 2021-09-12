GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.48 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

