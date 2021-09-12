Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.