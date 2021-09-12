Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

NYSE GES traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 789,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

