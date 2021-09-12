Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 352 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

