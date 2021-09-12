Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $17.74 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.