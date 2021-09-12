Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 44,699 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.8% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

