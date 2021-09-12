Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.