Hancock Whitney Corp Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

